Korean Woman Shares Why Indian Movie Theatres Left Her Completely Surprised

Watching a movie in India turned into an unexpected experience for a South Korean woman living in Chennai. She shared that the biggest culture shock she faced after moving to India was not related to food or traffic, but to movie theatres.

Jung Ae, a South Korean woman who lives in Chennai with her family, shared a video on her Instagram account about the one feature of Indian cinemas that completely surprised her when she watched a film in India for the first time.

The video showed moments from her movie outing, including entering the multiplex, going through the security check, buying popcorn, and taking their seats before the film started.

Through a voiceover, Jung Ae explained that everything at first felt familiar. She said the entrance, ticket counters, movie posters, and even the popcorn counters reminded her of theatres in South Korea. She added that the only noticeable difference in the beginning was the security check before entering.

Watch Video Here:

However, she said things changed halfway through the movie.

Jung Ae recalled that the screen suddenly went black, the lights came on, and people started getting out of their seats. She said she thought something had gone wrong and wondered if there had been an emergency.

She later realised that it was simply the intermission.

Jung Ae explained that in South Korea, even movies that run for several hours are shown without a break. She said that if someone needs to use the restroom, they quietly leave during the film without interrupting the screening.

She said that in India, audiences get a dedicated break to stretch, use the washroom, buy more snacks or simply relax before the second half begins.

Although she admitted that the concept felt strange at first, Jung Ae said she had eventually grown to like it and now believed that the Indian movie theatre system was better.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "Intermission is a great concept."

Another user noted, "Breaks are good to process the movie, absorb what is going on in the story, think about it, and then continue."

"Even the timing of the intermission is designed to keep you hooked," added a third user.