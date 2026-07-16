'Indian Theatres Are Better Than South Korea's': Foreigner's Honest Praise Viral

A South Korean woman has caught social media's attention after praising India's cinema culture, stating it surpasses her home country's theatre system. In her Instagram post titled "Korea vs India movie theatre," Jung ae Um explained that while general operations are highly similar in both nations, India's traditional intermission break gives it the winning edge. She said the break provides an opportunity to use restrooms or buy food without missing any action.

In the now-viral clip, the woman stated that it was initially a 'cultural shock' for her, but over time, she had come to appreciate the utility of the break.

"The biggest culture shock I had when I first came to India. The movie theater," said Jung ae Um, adding: "What's so different about it? At first, it looked almost exactly like Korea. The entrance, the ticket counter. The only thing that felt different was the security check at the entrance, the movie posters, the popcorn stand. Even the caramel popcorn, salted popcorn, and combo meals were just like back home."

She highlighted that the first time she saw a movie in an Indian theatre, she was confused when people started walking out in the middle of the film.

"Then I sat down to watch the movie. Everything felt completely normal until suddenly, the screen went black. The lights turned on. People started walking out," she said.

"I honestly thought, is there an emergency? But no one seemed worried. So I asked, and they said, it's intermission. A break in the middle of the movie."

Contrasting the difference between the two countries, she said: "In Korea, even a five-hour movie plays without a break. If you need the restroom, you quietly sneak out in the dark. But in India, you have time to use the restroom, buy more popcorn, and relax before the movie starts again. At first, it felt so strange. Now I actually think India's movie theatre system is better."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly two lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users explained the importance of intermission.

"You can even order food while watching a movie on your mobile. They will serve you wherever you are seated," said one user, while another added: "Even the timing of the intermission is designed to keep you hooked

A third commented: "In most of the films, they will give a cliffhanger so that people will be curious about the second half. That's what makes it more interesting."

A fourth said: "In India, films are made into two halves. First half starts with character introduction and story development arc, and it will get a peak moment or an interesting plot twist at some point which ends with intermission. The second half continues the storytelling, and the last 30-40 mins build towards the climax! The interval point, pre-climax and climax decides the film is good or not."