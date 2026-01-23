Korean Mother Takes Children To Mumbai's <i>Dhobi Ghat</i> To Teach Value Of Hard Work

A Korean family living in India has drawn attention online after sharing a meaningful visit to Mumbai's famous Dhobi Ghat, not as tourists but as learners. The experience, shared on Instagram, focused on teaching children the value of hard work and respect for labour.

The family runs the Instagram page @wonny_brothers, which documents their life and travel experiences across India. In their latest post, a Korean mother took her young children to Dhobi Ghat to help them understand what physical labour looks like in everyday life.

The video shows the children watching dhobis (washermen and washerwomen) at work at one of Mumbai's largest open-air laundries. The workers are seen soaking clothes, scrubbing them by hand, rinsing them thoroughly, and beating them against stone surfaces. After observing closely, the children are encouraged to try washing clothes themselves, while their mother stands nearby and participates in the activity.

The caption of the video reads, "Korean kids at Dhobi Ghat. Trying real Indian life. Real work, real respect."

Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat is not just a tourist attraction. It has been operating since the 19th century and is considered one of the largest outdoor laundries in the world. Every day, thousands of clothes including hotel linens, hospital sheets, and household garments are washed, dried, and ironed there. For many families, it is both a workplace and a way of life passed down through generations.

The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising the mother for using the visit as a learning experience rather than simple content creation. Many users appreciated the effort to teach children respect for labour.

One user commented that the video offered a genuine life lesson rather than just entertainment. Responding to the comment, the mother said the family learned many important things from the experience. Another viewer said the video inspired them to introduce similar lessons to their own child.