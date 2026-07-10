'It Is Such A Shock': Woman Compares New Zealand And Indian Work Culture

An Indian woman living and working in New Zealand has caught social media's attention after highlighting the difference in work culture between the two countries. In an Instagram video, the user named Yamika Gandhi explained how employers there consistently appreciate staff. She noted that companies actively encourage workers to stick strictly to their official hours and avoid overexertion.

"So it's 4 pm on a Friday evening and I'm in my office right now, which is empty because people usually work from home on Fridays. I just submitted a big chunk of work and my colleague sent me a message saying, "Thank you, Yamika. Really appreciate the work that you do". This is what I love so much about Kiwi culture, just the appreciation that you get," said Gandhi.

Gandhi explained that even if she did something that was 'mildly good', her colleagues noticed it and made it a point to praise her for it.

"I still have no idea how to respond because it is such a culture shock. And they have such a good work-life balance here. Sometimes I do work overtime to meet a deadline or because someone needs that data and my colleagues often nudge me by saying, 'Don't stay too late', 'Go home soon'," she said.

"When I first started this job, my manager told me not to do more than 40 hours a week. And if I am doing a little more one day, then I should take some time off the following days to compensate for it because there's always going to be so much work and we can't do everything."

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Work-Life Balance

Gandhi noted that the main difference between India and New Zealand lies in their definition of productivity. While Indian workplaces tend to equate hard work with longer hours, New Zealand prioritises efficiency and work-life balance.

"This is so different from the expectation our managers have in India for us to work overtime and sometimes even on the weekends. Hard work is the good and noble thing to do, and it's often measured in the quantity of hoursrather than the quality. There's this pressure to constantly keep working and performing," she said.

"But in New Zealand, you are valued as an employee, and if you're not doing well, then they check in with you and provide support, and there's no expectation for you to work overtime or on the weekends