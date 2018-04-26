Kiwi Double Lottery Winner Unaware Of Life-Changing Jackpot

Offbeat | | Updated: April 26, 2018 17:16 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kiwi Double Lottery Winner Unaware Of Life-Changing Jackpot

He bought the tickets last month, put them in his wallet and forgot about them. (Representational Image)

Wellington, New Zealand:  A New Zealand man wandered around for two weeks oblivious to the fact that he had purchased not one but two winning lottery tickets, Lotto NZ said Thursday.

The man bought the tickets in Auckland last month using his lucky numbers, put them in his wallet and forgot about them.

"The tickets really did get lost in my wallet until I spotted them when I paid for my groceries," the man, who opted to remain anonymous, said in a statement.

"I put the tickets under the self-checker... went to the lotto counter and handed them to the lady.

"When I saw the look on her face after she put them into the machine, I knew I'd won something good."

The man had won two first division prizes, valued at a total of NZ$666,666 ($470,000).

Comments
"I've always wanted to buy my own home, so I think that will be the first thing I do -- 'homeowner' has a great ring to it," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

LotteryWinnerNew Zealand

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................