Kim Kardashian's Awkward Yeezy Pic Has Been Gleefully Turned Into A Meme

Kim Kardashians picture made an impact on netizens for all the wrong reasons.

Have you been Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Don't worry if you haven't, we've got you covered. Kim Kardashian West, who is known for breaking the Internet on more than one occasion, posted a new picture recently. Thanks to the mischief-makers on Twitter, the picture is now a glorious meme.

On August 6, Kim posted a picture that shows her laying on a bed wearing a grey underwear set. The 37-year-old was modelling husband Kanye West's new Yeezy sneakers.

However, Kim's vacant expression and awkward pose have made quite an impact on netizens for all the wrong reasons. Twitter has been busy churning out memes on the picture.

Since being posted, Kim's picture has received over 61,200 'likes' and more than 5,200 retweets.

Here are some of the funniest reactions and best memes on Kim Kardashian's picture.

Just days ago, another picture of the Kardashian-Jenner clan caused a stir online. This picture, also posted by Kim Kardashian on Twitter, shows her and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner posing for American fashion house Calvin Klein. It was, however, Kourtney Kardashian's arm in a particular photograph that sent Photoshop accusations flying.

Our new Fall 2018 @calvinklein underwear & jeans campaign. Join Our Family. #MYCALVINS

Go see more at https://t.co/Z6bQqYDGMy Willy Vanderperre pic.twitter.com/wARlwimYC3 - Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 1, 2018

What do you think about Kim Kardashian's pictures? Which meme is your favourite? Tell us using the comments section.