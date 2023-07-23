'Kickboxer': Dog Tries To Hit Punching Bag, Video Is Viral

"I'm Tough" reads the caption of the video.

Dogs are called man's best friend for a reason. These cute animals can brighten up anyone's gloomy day with their sweet gestures. Dogs can not only be your companions but can also act as helpers, protectors and lifesavers. Recently, a video of a dog trying to copy a man's antics is going viral online. The sweet video has amassed many reactions from social media.

In the video shared on Reddit, a man is seen kicking a punching bag. As soon as he takes a break, a white-coloured dog joins him and jumps to show him its skills and talent. The furry animal jumps and tries to hit the punching bag by moving forward. It tries several times but does not succeed. After a few seconds, the man kicks the bag again and the dog tries to copy him again. In a moment of victory, it succeeds in hitting the bag and continues doing so till the end of the 15-second video.

Watch the video below:

"I'm Tough" reads the caption of the video. Since being shared two days ago, it has received 98 per cent upvotes and over a hundred comments.

"'What breed dog is that? An American bull dog?' 'Nah man. Kickboxer'," said a user.

Another user said, "I'm not familiar with this breed, what is it? Kick boxer?"

"Look hooman! cant help to flip but i'm kicking it anyway!" remarked another person.

A fourth person said, "He was training his tail clearly."

"Look at him try his hardest. Just trying his best. God, dogs are the best," said a person.

A user also said, "what a professional skill a dog has, very good."

"It blows me away how effortlessly agile dogs can be while being incredibly derpy at the same time," noted a Reddit user.

