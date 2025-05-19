Kerala's Hidden Cricket Paradise: Palappilly Ground's Viral Beauty Stuns Internet

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A cricket field in Thrissur, Kerala, has gone viral on social media. The Palappilly ground is located within Harrisons Malayalam Plantation. Drone footage showcasing the field was shared by influencer Sreejith S.

A cricket field, nestled in the greenery of Kerala's Thrissur, has gone viral on social media for its beauty and picturesque views. While some might mistake the region for a clearing in the Amazon rainforest, the aerial footage is actually of the Palappilly ground, cradled within the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly.

Kerala, known famously as "God's Own Country" is popular for its diverse natural beauty, including the backwaters, beaches, hills and lush greenery.

Sreejith S, a social media influencer known for posting videos of offbeat locations, published the aesthetic drone footage on Instagram, which has since gone viral on the platform.

"This is not Amazon rainforest," he wrote in the video overlay, showing people playing cricket in the wilderness of nature.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 37.6 million views with thousands of comments as users marvelled at the location and the setting.

"Absolutely breathtaking. Some might even think it is AI," said one user, while another added: "How lucky are those guys. Wish to play here once and retire."

A third joked: "Who will get the ball after it is lost in the forest, lmao."

The OP later posted a message thanking viewers for the love shown to the video: "This vid blew up, but definitely it's not my favourite drop. Hoping my real gems, which I had posted will get this kind of love someday! Insta algo's wild!"

"Huge, heartfelt thanks for the massive support, kind words and endless likes, comments and DMs -- you all make this journey epic!"

As per Matrabhumi.com, the Harrison Malayalam company had set up the cricket ground decades ago for its plantation workers. It can be accessed by a narrow, tree-lined road, invisible to the aerial view, with the ground acting as a secret sanctuary.