Anushka Sharma Praises Kerala Cop Who Gave Away Her Hair For A Cause

Aparna Lavakumar shaved off her hair to make wig for cancer patients.

Actress Anushka Sharma joined a stream of people online who are full of praise for a police officer in Kerala who donated her hair for cancer patients. This morning, the 31-year-old actress shared an Instagram story about Aparna Lavakumar, senior civil police officer of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, who shaved her head for the cause. Anushka shared a picture of Ms Lavakumar with her head shaved, adding a heart and a sparkle emoji to show her support.

Ms Lavakumar shaved off her knee-length locks on Tuesday to make wigs for cancer patients, The News Minute reported.

"It can be unnerving when you lose your hair after chemotherapy. I wanted to show support by going bald and normalising it," she told The News Minute.

The 46-year-old added that she decided to donate her hair after meeting a Class 5 student battling cancer.

"These children go through a lot of bullying because they are bald. Apart from their illness and issues related to treatment, comments and stares from classmates can also add to their worries," Ms Lavakumar said.

Though her selfless deed has earned her a lot of admiration, Ms Lavakumar says she doesn't deserve praise for such "small things".

"My latest act did not deserve any notice at all. My hair will grow back in a year or two. For me real heroes are people who donate their organs for the needy," she told Hindustan Times. "What is in a look? Your words and deeds are important than your external look," she said.

