Watch: Kerala Doctors Dance To Viral Malyalam Song Pala Palli Tirupalli

Kerala Health Minister praised the doctors and shared their dance video on her Facebook page.

Two doctors from Kerala are winning hearts on the internet for their performance on a popular malayam song "Pala Palli Tirupalli" from Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva. The dance video of the doctors from a tribal hospital in Wayanad has gone viral and has also been shared by state health minister Veena George on Facebook.

Praising the doctors - superintendent Dr Savan Sarah Mathew and Medical Officer Dr Safij Ali from Nalloornad Cancer Treatment Center - Veena George said the team in the hospital provides "excellent service to thousands of patients".

"Both are excellent doctors. Great dancers too," she wrote.

Pala Palli Thirupalli is doing the rounds on social media with several people making videos and reels, grooving to its catchy beats.

Kaduva, which released last month, sparked a row over a scene which was said to be insensitive towards differently-abled children. Reacting to the criticism, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran offered an apology and the makers reportedly removed the scene from the movie. Produced by Supriya Menon of Prithviraj Productions, Kaduva also stars Vivek Oberoi as an antagonist. Samyukhta Menon plays the female lead in the movie.