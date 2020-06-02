Kerala Autorickshaw With Tap And Hand Wash Impresses Internet. Watch

An autorickshaw with a working tap and hand wash has impressed netizens.

Public health agencies have stressed again and again the importance of washing hands properly to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The message - reiterated by numerous videos from celebrities urging people to wash and sanitize their hands regularly - inspired an autorickshaw driver in Kerala to install a working tap with a bottle of hand wash in his vehicle.

A video that has gone viral with over a million views on Twitter shows the autorickshaw driver requesting a passenger to wash his hands before boarding. The man is then seen turning on the tap and washing his hands with liquid soap before entering the public transport vehicle.

The footage has impressed thousands of people since it was shared on TikTok five days ago. It has also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, where it caught the eye of businessman Harsh Goenka. He shared the "coronainvention" and wrote: "Auto rickshaw with hand washing and sanitizer facilities."

The video has garnered nearly 23,000 views on Twitter, along with a ton of tweets applauding the driver for going the extra mile to keep safe.

Innovation at its best ????????. — kartik hemant jain (@kartikkj007) June 2, 2020

Some also criticised the autorickshaw driver and his passenger for not wearing their face masks properly.

Both are not wearing their masks correctly.



They have their noses outside the mask... It is useless if their noses are outside.



Innovation is great but education is good as well — Jean Delaveine (@CryptoFrench) June 2, 2020

A number of coronavirus-inspired innovations have gone viral on social media since the virus - which originated in China late last year - began spreading to the rest of the world. In April, businessman Anand Mahindra had praised an e-rickshaw driver for adapting to current needs and dividing his vehicle into four compartments to comply with social distancing guidelines.