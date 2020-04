Social Distancing On E-Rickshaw Done Right. Anand Mahindra Shares Video

The e-rickshaw has been divided into four chambers for four passengers

With the world adopting extreme measures to observe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Anand Mahindra has shared a post on Twitter of a battery-run "Easy Bike" that has been compartmentalised by its owner so that the passengers do not come in direct contact with each other.

The video shows an e-rickshaw which has been divided into four chambers for four passengers. The driver's seat is also separated from the passenger area by a solid partition.

Mr Mahindra shared the video and wrote: "The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate and adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me."

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

He also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra's Auto and Farm Sectors, and wrote: "We need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams!"

The post has been retweeted over 1,500 times and has been liked by over 7,000 users since it was posted.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the entire world into an unprecedented shut down. Governments across the world are grappling to ensure the safety of their citizens and scrambling to restart operations to prevent an absolute collapse of the economy.

In times like these, this auto driver may just have found the solution to ensure that people can travel without the risk of contamination in the post-COVID world.

