Kartik Aaryan To Alia Bhatt: Celebrities Who Love Their Four-Legged Friends

Kartik Aaryan with his pet puppy "Katori"

There's almost nothing that can match the joy one feels in the company of pets. From waiting for you with bated breath at the end of a long day to showering you with sloppy kisses, having a pet by your side can make you feel better in a jiffy. Our Bollywood celebrities are perhaps the biggest ambassadors of the joys of being pet parents, often sharing pictures and videos on Instagram with millions of their followers. From funny videos to moments that make us go "aww", our favourite superstars love posting content with their four-legged friends.

Let's take a look at some of our favourite celebrities and their oh-so-lovely pets:

1. Kartik Aaryan

The latest entrant into the pet parent club is actor Kartik Aaryan who has welcomed an adorable dog into his family and named the poodle Katori Aaryan. On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan shared two pictures of Katori on Instagram. In the first picture, he is holding the pup over his head and smiling. In the second picture, the pet puppy is resting on the actor's stomach. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Katori, I am in love again,” and even tagged the poodle's own Instagram page with the handle "Katori Aaryan."

2. Priyanka Chopra

Superstar Priyanka Chopra's pet dog Diana has a fan following of her own. Such is the love for her pet that Priyanka Chopra's Instagram profile image (as of February 5, 2022) is with the dog. In addition to Diana, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also pet parents to two other dogs, Gino and Panda.

Here's a video of Diana and Priyanka Chopra twinning in couture.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan recently adopted a puppy and introduced him to the world with an Instagram post. He named the adorable canine Mowgli and promised that there would be a lot more of the dog on social media. In the caption of the introduction video, written from Mowgli's perspective, the actor revealed that the puppy was found under a car. Hrithik also added the hashtag "adopted" and "Indie pup" in the caption.

4. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit also often shares pictures of her pet dog on social media. Take, for instance, this adorable image of the cute dog, shared with the caption, "Thanks fur being my friend." Cute, isn't it?

5. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's bond with his pet dog Maximus is well-documented. The actor often shares pictures and videos of the British bulldog, frolicking around the house with abandon. In a video that shows Arjun and the dog having a gala time together, he wrote, “It's Maximus' world. We're just living in it.”

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora is another celebrity who is often photographed with her pet dog Casper. The happy canine is seen gatecrashing Malaika Arora's yoga sessions and Reels. Watch this video in which Casper joins the star's workout routine.

6. Kriti Sanon

Mimi actress Kriti Sanon is a proud dog momma and has copious amounts of Instagram posts with her pet to prove this. The actress recently celebrated her pet poodle's birthday with an adorable video of the dog playing with a ball. “My lil bundle of joy. Her attitude doesn't match her size! And that's why I love her even more!” she wrote

See the video here:

7. Disha Patani

Disha Patani is an animal lover and the proof is on her Instagram. Her family includes both cats and dogs, named Bella, Jasmine, Goku, Keety and Chichi. They even have a dedicated Instagram account with over 20,000 followers.

8. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's love for his pet Beagle is evident in his social media posts. Named Joey, the dog is a bundle of joy, often seen sticking to the actor as he goes about his chores. Once the actor shared a video in which he is teaching the dog to shake hands and follow orders.

9. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's pet Husky "Storm" is an integral part of the actor's life and is often seen in family portraits and videos. Recently, the beautiful animal also went on his first plane ride with the Deverakonda family. In a video, the dog is seen safely tucked into his seat. Sharing the clip, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, “This Gentleman's first plane ride.”

10. Alia Bhatt

While there is no dearth of dog parents in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is a loyal cat momma. The actress is often seen posing with her pets - white Persian cat Edward, and Juniper, who is blessed with a beautiful coat of black fur. Here's an image of Alia Bhatt and Edward lounging on the bed on a lazy day.

