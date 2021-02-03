Dog Gets Stuck With Leopard In Toilet For Hours, Survives

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the interesting story on his Twitter account

Dog Gets Stuck With Leopard In Toilet For Hours, Survives

Parveen Kaswan's tweet has been shared over 350 times so far (Representational)

A dog in Karnataka miraculously escaped unhurt after remaining stuck with a leopard in a toilet for hours.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the interesting story on his Twitter account with a picture that shows both animals sitting uncomfortably in the toilet just meters apart.

"Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India," he wrote. 

According to the officer, the leopard had been chasing the dog.

Newsbeep

"Both entered into a house and got into a toilet. Family members locked the door from outside. It happened in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district," he wrote in another tweet.

The forest department later rescued animals.

Mr Kaswan's tweet has been shared over 350 times so far.

Click for more trending news