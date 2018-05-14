Cobra Halts Voting For 20 Minutes At Bengaluru Polling Booth. Watch

Mobile footage shows the snake slithering on a door as people are gathered around to catch a glimpse. Amid the commotion, a security personnel is seen using a metal rod to drag the snake out. Voting resumed when the snake left the polling booth.
CommentsOn Saturday, nearly 5 crore people came out of their homes to cast their vote for the fiercely-fought Karnataka assembly elections. The southern state saw a 72.1 per cent voter turnout which will decided the future of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, fighting to retain control of its last major state, and the BJP trying to secure another opposition-ruled state ahead of 2019 general elections.
The results for Karnataka Assembly elections will be declared on May 15. NDTV's poll of exit polls predicts a close fight between the incumbent Congress and BJP, with JD-S likely to play the kingmaker. According to the poll, BJP is emerging as the single largest with a hung assembly in the state. A poll of nine exit polls shows the BJP emerging as the largest party with 97 seats, but well short of the majority mark. The Congress will win 90 seats and the JD-S 31, according to the poll of exit polls.
