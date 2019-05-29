Karnataka Cop Turns His Lathi Into Flute And Netizens Are Full Of Praise

Chandrakant Hutgi plays the flute in a video shared by IPS officers Bhaskar Rao.

They say that where there is a will, there is a way. It stands especially true in the case of a constable from Karnataka who found a unique way of bringing together his job and his hobby. Chandrakant Hutgi, the 52-year-old head constable of Hubli Rural Police station, has gone viral online for whittling a flute out of his police lathi or cane.

"Making musical instruments and playing them have been my hobby for long. I turned the fibre lathi, given to me for policing, into a flute to play folk songs when free from work, Chandrakant Hutgi told IANS.

A video of Mr Hutgi playing a melodious tune on the instrument was shared on Twitter by IPS officers Bhaskar Rao.

"Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him..." wrote Mr Rao while sharing the short clip online.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him... pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

Since being shared online on Tuesday, the video has collected over 75,000 views and more than 8,000 'likes'. Netizens have also flooded the comments section with praise - not just for Mr Hutgi's creativity but also for his talent.

"Rao called me to Bengaluru on Monday with the musical lathi and play for him in his office after he heard from his colleagues at Hubli that I converted it into a flute. He also rewarded me," explains Mr Hutgi.

"Since the video clip went viral earlier in the day, I have been getting calls from colleagues, friends and relatives and congratulatory messages," he adds.

