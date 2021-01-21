Kamala Harris To Michelle Obama: Why Many Wore Purple To The Inauguration

Here's why so many women wore shades of purple to Inauguration 2021. (AFP)

One colour stood out at Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday: purple.

Several women - from Vice President Kamala Harris to Former First Lady Michelle Obama - opted to wear shades of purple to the inauguration. 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Senator Elizabeth Warren also arrived at the ceremony in purple, while incoming First Lady Jill Biden wore it for Tuesday night's vigil at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, reports USA Today.

It wasn't a coincidence #TheColorPurple was the colour of the day. ????



“#Purple has long been acknowledged as a bipartisan colour”. A mix of red and blue. And perhaps even a little hope for the new era. ????????#PurpleReign#InaugurationDay#Inauguration2021#Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/JRpMTrRIiJ — Twenty York Street (@20YS) January 21, 2021

This fashion choice was not a mere coincidence. Purple - a mix of Republican red and Democratic blue - has long been seen as a symbol of bipartisanship. The colour also has historic ties to the women's suffrage movement, according to NPR. Along with white and green, purple makes up the colour of the suffragette flag.

Hillary Clinton confirmed that she wore purple to send out a message of unity.

"I did wear purple with a purpose because I knew the theme that President Biden was striking was unity. I thought as you combine red and blue, the way that we are divided politically in our country, you get purple," Ms Clinton said. "I wanted just to send a bit of a symbolic message that we need to come together."

The former first lady arrived at the inauguration with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, wearing a purple pantsuit with a matching scarf.

Honored to witness history today. May God bless @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they take on the work of healing our nation. May we all fulfill our duty as citizens to help our country and our fellow Americans through the challenges ahead. pic.twitter.com/dooSLnFePe — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris, who scripted history as USA's first woman, first Black and first South Asian Vice President, opted to wear an outfit by a Black designer. She dressed in a Christopher John Rogers purple overcoat and dress, paired with a black mask.

According to CNN, the colour purple also has an added significance for Ms Harris. She chose it as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who was the first Black woman to run for president under the Democratic party and the first Black woman elected to the US Congress. Ms Chisholm often used purple in her campaign flyers.

Vice President Harris wore PURPLE! ???? pic.twitter.com/HY92yg18Hx — Schaffer the Darklord (@schafferthedark) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama, meanwhile, opted for a plum and burgundy outfit with a statement belt. Her outfit by LA-based Sergio Hudson earned her a ton of compliments, with hundreds of people praising her style on social media.

A moment of appreciation for Michelle Obama's Inauguration Day outfit pic.twitter.com/mBeFfJ6bPR — Alexa Lisitza (@AlexaLisitza) January 20, 2021

Senator Elizabeth Warren also attended the inauguration in a purple scarf and face mask.

Bruce and I are honored to be at the Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This is a great day for Massachusetts and our country! pic.twitter.com/MYjURnU9AY — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Take a look at some of the lighter moments from the inauguration.

