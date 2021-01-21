Kamala Harris To Michelle Obama: Why Many Wore Purple To The Inauguration

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton all wore purple to the Inauguration. This fashion choice was not a mere coincidence.

Here's why so many women wore shades of purple to Inauguration 2021. (AFP)

One colour stood out at Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday: purple.

Several women - from Vice President Kamala Harris to Former First Lady Michelle Obama - opted to wear shades of purple to the inauguration. 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Senator Elizabeth Warren also arrived at the ceremony in purple, while incoming First Lady Jill Biden  wore it for Tuesday night's vigil at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, reports USA Today

This fashion choice was not a mere coincidence. Purple - a mix of Republican red and Democratic blue - has long been seen as a symbol of bipartisanship. The colour also has historic ties to the women's suffrage movement, according to NPR. Along with white and green, purple makes up the colour of the suffragette flag.

Hillary Clinton confirmed that she wore purple to send out a message of unity.

"I did wear purple with a purpose because I knew the theme that President Biden was striking was unity. I thought as you combine red and blue, the way that we are divided politically in our country, you get purple," Ms Clinton said. "I wanted just to send a bit of a symbolic message that we need to come together."

The former first lady arrived at the inauguration with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, wearing a purple pantsuit with a matching scarf.

Kamala Harris, who scripted history as USA's first woman, first Black and first South Asian Vice President, opted to wear an outfit by a Black designer. She dressed in a Christopher John Rogers purple overcoat and dress, paired with a black mask.

According to CNN, the colour purple also has an added significance for Ms Harris. She chose it as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who was the first Black woman to run for president under the Democratic party and the first Black woman elected to the US Congress. Ms Chisholm often used purple in her campaign flyers.

Michelle Obama, meanwhile, opted for a plum and burgundy outfit with a statement belt. Her outfit by LA-based Sergio Hudson earned her a ton of compliments, with hundreds of people praising her style on social media.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also attended the inauguration in a purple scarf and face mask.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Take a look at some of the lighter moments from the inauguration. 
 

