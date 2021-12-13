An Iconic 'K3G' Scene, Recreated By Alia, Ranveer And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recreate a scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar is marking 20 years of his blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with a week-long celebration - and now he has Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan joining the fun. On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared a video which shows her recreating one of her favourite scenes from the 2001 film. In the original, Kareena Kapoor Khan (aka Poo), ranks the men who hope to take her to the college prom. While the original scene starred Hrithik Roshan alongside Kareena, Karan Johar roped in Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan for the recreation.

For the uninitiated, Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and the stepson of Kareena, whose portrayal of Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still ranked among her most iconic roles. Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in Dharma Production's Student Of The Year.

"My favourite scene and my favourite people," Alia Bhatt wrote while sharing the video. "Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years," she said, adding a special note for Kareena Kapoor Khan: "P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite."

The video has racked up a million views on Instagram since being shared this afternoon. It was also re-posted by Kareena on the photo and video sharing platform.

Last week, Karan Johar had announced that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would turn 20 December 14. "Stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!" he had promised - and he has been delivering on the promise by sharing recreations of some of the most famous scenes from the movie.

The first such video came from director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, who also worked on the original.

After that, it was a video of Ananya Panday recreating a scene from K3G that took the Internet by storm. Like Alia, Ananya too made her debut with Dharma Productions - she starred in Student Of The Year 2.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The Karan Johar-directed film was released in 2001.