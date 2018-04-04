Justin Timberlake Stops Concert To Help Fan Announce Pregnancy "Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018," he announced

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT Justin Timberlake sure made his fan happy. Washington DC: American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake brought his concert to a halt to make one lucky fan's dream come true.



As reported by E! Online, Timberlake spotted the fan in his audience with a sign that read, "Will you help me announce my pregnancy?".



After which, the "Mirrors" singer, who was performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit,



The 37-year-old artist said, "Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018."



The star also brought out shots to toast 'Baby Bax', as nicknamed by Timberlake himself.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Click for more





American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake brought his concert to a halt to make one lucky fan's dream come true.As reported by E! Online, Timberlake spotted the fan in his audience with a sign that read, "Will you help me announce my pregnancy?".After which, the "Mirrors" singer, who was performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, stopped his concert to make the epic pregnancy announcement for the fan, Darcell Baxtresser.The 37-year-old artist said, "Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018." The star also brought out shots to toast 'Baby Bax', as nicknamed by Timberlake himself.Click for more trending news