Justin Timberlake Stops Concert To Help Fan Announce Pregnancy

As reported by E! Online, Timberlake spotted the fan in his audience with a sign that read, "Will you help me announce my pregnancy?".
After which, the "Mirrors" singer, who was performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, stopped his concert to make the epic pregnancy announcement for the fan, Darcell Baxtresser.
The 37-year-old artist said, "Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018."
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Click for more trending news