Just Rs 10 For A Full Meal? Security Guard Shares Video Of His Sumptuous Lunch

A security guard's humble lunch has won hearts online after he shared a glimpse of the wholesome meal served by his company's canteen, leaving thousands of viewers impressed by both its quality, quantity and affordability. The viral Instagram video, which has crossed 334,000 views, was posted by security guard Anand Kumar. Instead of showcasing an elaborate meal, Kumar simply opened his lunch plate and gave viewers a closer look at what he gets during his workday.

The meal included a crispy papad, karela bhurji (stir-fried bitter gourd), soyabean sabji, a generous serving of rice, daal and a piece of sliced onion on the side. While the spread itself looked nutritious and filling, what surprised viewers the most was Kumar's revelation that the entire meal costs him just Rs 10 through his company's subsidised canteen.

At a time when a basic lunch can easily cost Rs 150 to Rs 300 in many Indian cities, the video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the company for offering employees a healthy, home-style meal at such a nominal price.

"Company ka lunch only 10 rupees me," he wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly went viral, with users calling the food "better than many office cafeterias" and saying it looked like the kind of comforting meal one would get at home. Others remarked that the meal appeared balanced, fresh and far more satisfying than many expensive restaurant lunches.

Though the lunch did win hearts, it also opened up another discussion. Many people objected to the use of single-use plastic for serving the meal. While they praised the company for providing affordable food, they felt the gesture would be more meaningful if it was also sustainable. Several users urged Anand and asked him to urge his company to switch to reusable or eco-friendly alternatives.