''Just Incredible'': Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 19-Year-Old Archery Champion

He defeated Mike Schloesser 149-148 in the men's compound individual final

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to treat us to the most engaging content through his social media updates. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has 10.5 million followers on Twitter, regularly piques their interest with funny, informative, and trending topics. He also shares inspiring stories of people who have achieved great success in their respective fields. In his recent post, he shared the video of 19-year-old Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar who recently won a gold medal for India at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

The video, originally posted by life coach Sudhir Puthran shows, Mr. Jawkar defeating world number 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to grab a maiden World Cup gold medal. He had earlier eliminated the Korean duo of Kim Jongho and Choi Yonghee and continued his giant-killing act to defeat the Dutchman 149-148 in the men's compound individual final, as per PTI.

Sharing the video, Mr Mahindra wrote, ''Just incredible. He seems like he has nerves of steel and a laser-sharp focus. A champion in the making. You're right, @SudhirPuthran. I hadn't heard of him until today but will track him from now on. I hope he triumphs in the final in Hermosillo in September. May he Rise!''

See the tweet here:

Just incredible. He seems like he has nerves of steel and a laser-sharp focus. A champion in the making. You're right, @SudhirPuthran I hadn't heard of him until today but will track him from now on. I hope he triumphs in the final in Hermosillo in September. May he Rise! https://t.co/fJe3KLfCUz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2023

The original post read, ''This is the land where great Warriors like Sri Rama, Arjuna, and others roamed with their Bow & Arrows. This land has completely neglected Archery as a skill. How many of you have heard of 19-year-old Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar from India? He is the New World champion at the ongoing Archery World Cup 2023, Shanghai! What Concentration and focus!

The post has been flooded with heartwarming comments from netizens who were left inspired by the teenager's exceptional talent and wished him luck for upcoming tournaments.

One user wrote, ''I agree with Anand sir. Thanks, Sudhir ki for putting this talented young boy out. Best wishes for him in his upcoming tournaments.'' Another wrote, ''This is just an awesome result of yearlong dedication and determination. Bravo.''

A third said, ''Level of calm and focused, amazing.'' A fourth wrote, ''Proud of you Prathamesh ! India is proud of you! God bless you!''

A fifth wrote, ''What an irony that a world champion needs a tweet from @anandmahindra Sir to get introduced to the world. Hardly anyone knows about him, No media coverage, no accolades.....he deserves better than this.''