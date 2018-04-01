"Joining Congress," Tweets Chetan Bhagat. But Don't Miss The Fine Print

"Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign," tweeted Chetan Bhagat

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2018 14:25 IST
Chetan Bhagat tweeted two hours that he was "joining Congress".

New Delhi:  About two hours ago, in a tweet that surprised many, author Chetan Bhagat announced that he would be joining the Congress party and supporting their Karnataka campaign.

"Couldn't take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let's make a better India," wrote the bestselling author of books like 'Three Mistakes Of My Life' and 'Five Point Someone'.
 
But before your jaw hits the floor, let us explain that it was all an April Fools' Day prank.

If you click on the link at the end of the tweet, it will take you to the Wikipedia page for April Fools' Day.

Chetan Bhagat's tweet has collected over 2,000 'likes' and 1,000 responses in just a couple of hours.

Though many on Twitter fell for the practical joke, others were wiser.

"Haha this is a good one. The All Fools Day," writes one user in response to the tweet.

"Ahahaha, I was surprised by your move! More surprised after opening the link..." says another, while a third asked him not to join a political party.

See some reactions below:
 
Others used the opportunity to troll Mr Bhagat in return
 
Mr Bhagat is not the only one getting into the spirit of April Fools' Day. Here are some companies who fooled their customers with harmless pranks.

 

