'Joining Congress,' Tweets Chetan Bhagat. But Don't Miss The Fine Print

"Couldn't take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let's make a better India," wrote the bestselling author of books like 'Three Mistakes Of My Life' and 'Five Point Someone'.
Couldn't take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let's make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me. Details here: https://t.co/DcVhWYV3Kx- Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 1, 2018
But before your jaw hits the floor, let us explain that it was all an April Fools' Day prank.
If you click on the link at the end of the tweet, it will take you to the Wikipedia page for April Fools' Day.
Chetan Bhagat's tweet has collected over 2,000 'likes' and 1,000 responses in just a couple of hours.
Though many on Twitter fell for the practical joke, others were wiser.
"Haha this is a good one. The All Fools Day," writes one user in response to the tweet.
"Ahahaha, I was surprised by your move! More surprised after opening the link..." says another, while a third asked him not to join a political party.
April . This is what happens when you don't bother to open the link. Good one sir.- Himanshu (@Himanshu__G) April 1, 2018
The kindergarten equivalent of "There is something behind you. Haha, April Fool". https://t.co/aCCwZ7EsXi- Joy (@Joydas) April 1, 2018
This is the best #April1st joke in my TL so far. https://t.co/Nnrva25dxa- Ashwin Murali (@ashwinmurali) April 1, 2018
Others used the opportunity to troll Mr Bhagat in return
This 'joke' is still better than the plot of One Indian Girl. https://t.co/adaza58bsL- Kurta Defence League (@FarziVakeel) April 1, 2018
There are movies made on supposedly funny books written by this guy. Let that sink in. https://t.co/1yI4YIdcHQ- Anoop (@anoopjd) April 1, 2018
Mr Bhagat is not the only one getting into the spirit of April Fools' Day. Here are some companies who fooled their customers with harmless pranks.
Click for more trending news