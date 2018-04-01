'Joining Congress,' Tweets Chetan Bhagat. But Don't Miss The Fine Print

Chetan Bhagat tweeted two hours that he was "joining Congress".

Couldn't take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let's make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me. Details here: https://t.co/DcVhWYV3Kx - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 1, 2018

April . This is what happens when you don't bother to open the link. Good one sir. - Himanshu (@Himanshu__G) April 1, 2018

The kindergarten equivalent of "There is something behind you. Haha, April Fool". https://t.co/aCCwZ7EsXi - Joy (@Joydas) April 1, 2018

This is the best #April1st joke in my TL so far. https://t.co/Nnrva25dxa - Ashwin Murali (@ashwinmurali) April 1, 2018

This 'joke' is still better than the plot of One Indian Girl. https://t.co/adaza58bsL - Kurta Defence League (@FarziVakeel) April 1, 2018

There are movies made on supposedly funny books written by this guy. Let that sink in. https://t.co/1yI4YIdcHQ - Anoop (@anoopjd) April 1, 2018