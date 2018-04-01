Emirates Announces Transparent Sky Lounge. Omar Abdullah Responds

"A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury," tweeted Emirates Airline.

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2018 10:58 IST
A graphic of the 'SkyLounge' announced by Emirates Airline.

Emirates Airline took to Twitter eight hours ago to announce that they are working on creating 'sky lounges'. A SkyLounge, according to their tweet, is "the most exclusive Onboard Lounge... A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury". Sounds wonderful, doesn't it? The announcement and the accompanying graphics of people looking out of transparent aircrafts left many on Twitter excited.
 
However, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

As former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed out, the timing of the tweet was very suspicious.
 
Emirates' SkyLounge was announced on April Fool's Day - making it yet another successful prank pulled by the airline that had last year announced triple decker aircrafts with swimming pools and parks
 
Meanwhile, the realization that this transparent aircraft is not becoming a reality anytime soon left many disappointed
 

Emirates is not the only company to pull a fast one on their customers. Closer home, Burger King India announced that it would launch a 'Chocolate Whopper' complete with raspberry syrup and white chocolate rings
 
 
 


Ola, on the other hand, said that it would launch Ola News for instant hyperlocal news.
 
Uber Eats India went one step ahead for April Fool's Day and announced anti-aging ice creams!
 
Which of these fictional products would you like to see become a reality? Let us know using the comments section below.


 

Emiratesapril fools dayOmar Abdullah

