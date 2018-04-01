Emirates Announces Transparent Sky Lounge. Omar Abdullah Responds

Emirates reveals SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020. A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other. pic.twitter.com/pwtoocM9mN- Emirates airline (@emirates) March 31, 2018
However, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
As former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed out, the timing of the tweet was very suspicious.
Nice one @emirates. Now if only this hadn't been announced on All Fools Day we'd have had something to look forward to https://t.co/nPqjbKIimk- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 1, 2018
Emirates' SkyLounge was announced on April Fool's Day - making it yet another successful prank pulled by the airline that had last year announced triple decker aircrafts with swimming pools and parks
Emirates unveils plans for world's largest commercial aircraft. The triple-decker APR001 includes a swimming pool, games room, gym & park. pic.twitter.com/VEvTRkXT9O- Emirates airline (@emirates) March 31, 2017
Meanwhile, the realization that this transparent aircraft is not becoming a reality anytime soon left many disappointed
Wish this wasn't an april fools joke lol- Matthijs Otterloo (@matthijs_soest) March 31, 2018
Another April fools joke and this is better than last year's. Kudos!- Julene (@jujucella) April 1, 2018
Emirates is not the only company to pull a fast one on their customers. Closer home, Burger King India announced that it would launch a 'Chocolate Whopper' complete with raspberry syrup and white chocolate rings
Instant hyperlocal news brought to you by our million-strong driver partners, present in over 110 cities across India. Find out more here: https://t.co/cJmql2gqoK#NewsYouCanUsepic.twitter.com/q2GkUVdJuv- Ola (@Olacabs) March 30, 2018
Uber Eats India went one step ahead for April Fool's Day and announced anti-aging ice creams!
Ice creams will never be the same again! #AntiAgingIceCream#BreakTheInternet#UberEatsIndia Click here to know more: https://t.co/CaCscvNgL9pic.twitter.com/y3SI6rntiK- Uber Eats India (@UberEATS_IND) March 28, 2018
Which of these fictional products would you like to see become a reality?
