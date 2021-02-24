Joe Biden's @POTUS Twitter Account 'Unfollows' Chrissy Teigen. Here's Why

US President Joe Biden now follows 12 accounts from his official @POTUS handle on Twitter.

After gaining the distinction of being the only non-political celebrity that US President Joe Biden followed on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen has been unfollowed by the president on the microblogging platform. The change came after the model and TV personality requested that Mr Biden unfollow her so she could go back to tweeting normally.

Model, television star, author, entrepreneur - Chrissy Teigen dons many hats, but perhaps she is most famous for her outspoken personality on Twitter, where she shared hilarious posts and responded to fans almost daily. However, she says she has tweeted only a handful of times since the US President began following her on the microblogging platform.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!" she tweeted on Tuesday.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Shortly afterwards, the official @POTUS account on Twitter removed Chrissy Teigen from the short list of people it followed. A screenshot shared by Ms Teigen herself shows that Mr Biden went from following 13 people from his official Twitter account to 12.

"A breakup story," Chrissy Teigen wrote while sharing a series of three screenshots.

As of this morning, the official @POTUS handle only follows 12 accounts on Twitter. This select list includes First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, a few of Mr Biden's aides and the official account of the White House.

It was back in January, right after Joe Biden's inauguration, that Chrissy Teigen tweeted an appeal to the incoming president and requested that he follow her on Twitter. A vocal critic of former president Donald Trump, who once was famously called her a "filthy-mouthed wife", Chrissy had been blocked by the @POTUS account for years while it was under Trump's control.