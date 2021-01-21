The Only Celeb That @POTUS Follows On Twitter (And Why)

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

After being inaugurated, US President Joe Biden has assumed control of the @POTUS account on Twitter, which is the official handle of the president of the United States. From his official account, President Biden follows just 12 people - his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, a few of his aides, the official account of the White House... and model Chrissy Teigen.

If you are surprised to see the last name on the list, there is a story behind its inclusion.

Model, television star, author, entrepreneur - Chrissy Teigen dons many hats, but perhaps she is most famous for her outspoken personality on Twitter. A vocal critic of former president Donald Trump, who once was famously called her a "filthy-mouthed wife", Chrissy had been blocked by the @POTUS account for years while it was under Trump's control.

On Wednesday, she tweeted an appeal to incoming president Joe Biden. "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," the 35-year-old wrote.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

It appears as if her wish was granted. On Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen became the only celebrity to be followed by President Biden's official account.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted in disbelief after the fact was pointed out.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

"I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she added in an apparent dig at Trump, whose tweets ranged from strange to downright bizarre at times.

The POTUS Twitter account has 4.6 million followers.

From his personal Twitter account, Joe Biden follows 46 people. The list includes Lady Gaga - who performed at the Inauguration ceremony - the Obamas, and Hillary Clinton, among others.