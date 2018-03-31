Jim Carrey's 'Official' Donald Trump Portrait Garners Mixed Responses

"Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it's early but I'd like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It's called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'," Carrey tweeted.
The image shows Donald Trump in a bathrobe, eating from a bowl containing two scoops of ice cream.
The actor's artistic representation has received a mixed response. "Mediocre painting & totally unsuited to the subject. Trump doesn't scream in public (contrary to his opponents) & indeed tends to speak quietly," tweeted one of the users.
"Trashy art inspired by a trashy human," a user, who goes by the Twitter handle @youaresoLA, replied.
However, Twitterati heaped praises on the portrait as well. "This is art!," tweeted a user called Catherine Goldberg. Another user wrote, "Keep them coming Jim. You on fire boy!"
According to reports, Mr Carrey was most recently seen on the big screen in 'The Bad Batch' last summer and in the Netflix documentary 'Jim and Andy', which is now streaming.
