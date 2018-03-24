Twitter Praises Jet Airways Crew Member Who Helped Save Passenger's Life

A Jet Airways staffer who helped a passenger suffering a cardiac arrest is being praised on social media

Today I travelled in @jetairways 9W0973 a passanger had a cardiac arrest, Amandeep working with jet worked for over an hour to ensure the patient is alive. He literally saved his life to me Amandeep is a hero @republic@TimesNow@BDUTT@sambitswaraj@narendramodi@ndtvpic.twitter.com/wfisn3EdMF — Tanveer Ahmed JDS (@TheTanveerAhmed) March 22, 2018

Glad to hear our guest is safe. We're so proud to have Amandeep as our crew. Thanks Tanveer, for sharing this with us. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) March 22, 2018

We need more people like him. — Narenpal Singh (@narenpalsingh) March 23, 2018

True is the adage, that .. not all heroes wear capes. Some wear uniforms! — Hmm (@chaturkauwa) March 22, 2018

Just another Day in the line of Duty for a Cabin crew. Well done Aman. — Rajat Khetarpal (@khetarpalrajat) March 23, 2018

Amandeep, you are my hero for today ! This is much much beyond your job description. Hope jet acknowledges this feat in equal measure. Such people are the best ambassadors for an org than the millions they spend on ads. — Roy Kurian (@Roy72kurian) March 24, 2018

I appreciate amandeep for his hour long help/struggle to save a life . Such employee to be motivated by Jet by giving appreciation certificate / kind of rewards in a meeting. Hats off to aman. God bless you — PALANICHAMY M (@PALANICHAMY1961) March 24, 2018

Thanks for your support and encouragement! Crew like Amandeep are truly an asset to us. We're proud of him. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) March 24, 2018