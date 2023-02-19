Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update With A Glimpse Of 'Electric Stimulation Workout'

Mr Renner broke 30 bones when his own snow plow ran him.

Jeremy Renner has shared an update about her recovery following the snow plow accident on New Year's Day. Mr Renner was severely injured and broke 30 bones when his own snow plow ran him over at his Nevada home.

The 'Hawkeye' star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his electric stimulation workout. With stimulation devices strapped to his calf and thigh, the actor's leg is seen shaking in the video, which also features the Beatles' 1968 hit song "Lady Madonna."

He wrote in the caption, "Electric stimulation workout and muscle strength."

Since the accident, the 'Avengers' actor has been candid about his experience, providing fans with updates on social media. A few weeks ago, he posted a picture of himself getting treatment for his legs.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office told CNN that Mr Renner was hurt when he tried to save his nephew from being crushed by a seven-ton PistenBully snowcat.

The 52-year-old was operating the snowplow at his Nevada property to free his nephew's car from deep snow. According to officials, Mr Renner got out of the snow plow without applying the parking brake when the machine, which is driven on tracks, started "sliding sideways."

Mr Renner was taken to the hospital by helicopter and later uploaded a selfie from there which showed severe facial bruises. According to officials, there was no evidence of drinking or drug use before the accident took place.

