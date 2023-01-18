'Mayor Of Kingstown' Poster Edited After Jeremy Renner's Snowplough Accident

The actor was injured while ploughing snow at his house

Paramount Plus has edited actor Jeremy Renner's face digitally in the new poster of the 'Mayor Of Kingstown'. The network edited the marketing posters and removed the lead actor's facial wounds after he met with a snowplough accident. The recent accident left Renner in critical condition.

The actor was originally shown bloodied and bruised in the old poster for the second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown'.

High Dillon, the co-creator of the show said that it "was good of the network" to change it. On Tuesday, he revealed that the Hawkeye actor has left the hospital and is recovering at home. "Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy," Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor confirmed via Twitter that he's out of the hospital and back at home. On Monday, the 52-year-old actor replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown on Twitter, revealing that he is recovering at home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Mr Renner wrote.

The actor was injured while ploughing snow at his house in Nevada's Reno on New Year's Day. Mr Renner was airlifted to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

While at the hospital, the actor actively shared updates on his health on his social media accounts. On January 3, the actor updated his fans about his condition by posting a hospital bed selfie on Instagram and thanking well-wishers for their support.

The 'Marvel' actor was attempting to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow when the actor's snow plough ended up running him over and critically injuring him. The snow plough used by the actor was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a massive piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.