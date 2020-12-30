Jennifer Aniston's Covid-Themed Christmas Ornament Divides Fans

Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of the ornament in an Instagram Story.

Jennifer Aniston sparked a debate on social media with a picture of a Christmas ornament. Fans rushed to her defense after a section of the Internet criticised her for sharing a coronavirus-themed Christmas ornament. In an Instagram Story which has now expired, the FRIENDS star shared a picture of the wooden bauble engraved with the words "Our first pandemic 2020".

Jennifer Aniston, 53, did not add a caption to her post or identify the ornament as hers. However, a number of social media users found the ornament offensive, saying that it made light of the pandemic. Screenshots of the original Instagram Story made their way to other social media platforms, where they quickly divided opinion between those who felt the ornament was insensitive and those who called it sarcasm on Jennifer Aniston's part.

Some on Twitter called her tone-deaf for sharing the photo.

Jennifer Aniston is ignorant Tone-deaf women.Why is she celebrating Covid "Our First Pandemic 2020", Really PEOPLE LOST LIVES & LIVELIHOOD, yet here she is CELEBRATING as it's something to boast about. Shame on you #jenniferaniston

She also called pandemic "A blessing" . WTF pic.twitter.com/0jGFPUlEk6 — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

"So insensitive to put an ornament saying "pandemic 2020". Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic," wrote one Twitter user.

Others, however, rushed to her defense as backlash grew.

Everyone hating on #JenniferAniston because of a damn ornament??! Maybe she's using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez some people are so triggered! pic.twitter.com/XMNlUtnJUF — **Lux** (@Lucy_2287) December 26, 2020

Some also pointed out that Ms Aniston had been promoting coronavirus safety and urging people to wear masks. She has also been encouraging her fans to shop at small businesses.

"Jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," she wrote back in July.

Where do you stand on the Christmas ornament debate? Let us know using the comments section.