Jeff Bezos Brought In 2022 With A 'Crazy Disco Party'. Pics Here

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the New Year party they hosted at St Barts.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez welcomed 2022 in style. The Amazon founder took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from their "crazy disco party" which was attended by close friends and family. According to the Daily Mail, the new year party took place aboard a luxury yacht at St Barts. For the celebration, Jeff Bezos, 57, stayed true to the theme of disco and wore a bright shirt with heart-shaped sunglasses, while Ms Sanchez opted for a sparkling black ensemble.

Photos shared by Mr Bezos show that the celebrations were attended by Lauren Sanchez's son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with Tony Gonzalez. Tony Gonzalez, a former NFL star, was also in attendance, as was Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos. A source told People Magazine that the trip to St Barts was a "big family celebration".

"They've been together four years now, so their families are really blended at this point," the source added. "Their families are very close."

Sharing photos from the party on Instagram, Mr Bezos urged his followers to "celebrate and grow". He said he had "so much fun" celebrating with family. "But the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow," the founder of Amazon said.

"I love you baby. For every reason and no reason," Ms Sanchez wrote in the comments section. She also re-posted the pics on her own Instagram.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after his divorce with Mackenzie Scott was finalised. A TV host-turned-helicopter pilot, Ms Sanchez had also accompanied Jeff Bezos on his trip to India in 2020.