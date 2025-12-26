Japanese Tourist Hurt in China Crash Praises Kindness Of People

A Japanese tourist's unexpected experience in China has gone viral after she shared how locals showed her remarkable kindness following a serious accident, changing her view of the country, reported the South China Morning Post.

On December 14, a woman known online as @takomanmaru posted about her experience on social media. Her story quickly gained attention and received more than 1.9 million views. Takomanmaru, who runs a takoyaki shop in Osaka, is a fan of Chinese singer Su Ruiqi. She had opened her shop after learning about the singer's interest in the Japanese snack and later travelled to Beijing to watch Su perform live.

While traveling to the airport to return to Japan, she met with an accident and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The accident injured her spine, nose, and teeth, forcing her flight to be canceled.

In her social media post, she thanked the prompt and compassionate assistance provided by many people, including police, airport staff, doctors, and translators. When her credit card failed to fully cover the cost of treatment at the hospital, an employee paid the expenses on her behalf and consoled her, saying that everyone who visits China is considered a friend and that she should only focus on her health and a safe journey.

This humanitarian gesture brought her much comfort during this difficult time. Doctors used a translation app to better communicate with her so that there would be no shortcomings in her treatment. She also heard a doctor say that learning more language is essential to better treat foreign patients, which deeply impressed her. She acknowledged that Chinese people can sometimes appear serious, but the doctors were diligent in providing the best possible care. She described the hospital environment as honest, professional, and extremely welcoming.

Her Chinese online friends, who are also fans of Su Ruiqi, sent her messages of support and prayers. One of them even advised her to contact the Japanese Embassy for additional assistance.

Airport staff arranged a wheelchair, assisted her throughout the airport, and helped her board the flight to Japan. During the journey, flight attendants repeatedly inquired about her health. She felt this was not just a matter of responsibility, but a display of true humanity.

At the end of her post, Takumaru said that this experience had completely changed her perception of China. According to her, national imagery and media reports often create misconceptions, but the people she met in China were extremely kind and welcoming.