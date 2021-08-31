Jaipur Firm's 'Money Heist' Holiday Gets Shout-Out From Netflix

'Money Heist 5' will be released on September 5.

There are fans and then, there are Money Heist fans. It is no news that viewers of the popular heist series are waiting with bated breath for the fifth season of the show. But the viewers' love for Money Heist received official recognition of sorts from a firm in Rajasthan recently when a company declared a holiday for its employees to watch the show as soon as it drops. A Jaipur-based IT company, Verve Logic, has declared a holiday on September 3 and called it the “Netflix and Chill” holiday. The CEO of the organisation announced it in an official letter that soon went viral on social media.

The notification said, “The management has decided to declare a “Netflix and Chill holiday” on September 3, 2021, on the release of Money Heist 5.” Acknowledging that the popularity of the show could lead to a bunch of "false leaves", the note added, “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes moments of chill be the best pills for energy at your work.”

The letter signed by CEO Abhishek Jain added, “So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire cast. With this, Verve Logic would like to thank all its members who have shown an amazing spirit during work from home and helped us come out from hard times beautifully. We know after all, “Ek Break Toh Banta Hai”.”

Like a true fan, Mr Jain signed off the note with “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao”, in reference to the show's title track.

While several social media users were sceptical about the veracity of the letter, the company confirmed that it was a legitimate announcement, on Twitter.

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist@NetflixIndia- Please don't end this one! "Kehdo Ye Juth Hai"❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

Fans of the show and users on social media were thoroughly impressed with the firm's move. Streaming platform Netflix, too, chipped in to convey their approval. The official Netflix India account tweeted, “We had our 'bank work' excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!”

We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic! ???? https://t.co/2wb5c6MORm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2021

Reacting to the news, one user said, “Wow...that's amazing.”

“Now, it is confirmed that Verve Logic's CEO is the biggest fan of Money Heist,” said another user.

Now it confirmed Verve Logic's CEO is the biggest fan of Money heist.???????????????????? — Vikash kumar (@hey_imvikash) August 28, 2021

A few wanted to know if the firm had any vacancies.

Are there any vacency? — Ganesh Gaitonde (@GaneshG71105549) August 31, 2021

Dear @VerveLogic Finance me koi opening hai kya ???????? — Abhishek Singh ???????? (@AbhisheikhSingh) August 31, 2021

“This should be in all offices,” said another.

This should be in all offices ???? https://t.co/9pO7heGE47 — Hi (@makingtypos) August 30, 2021

So how are you planning to welcome The Professor and his team this weekend?