Ivanka Trump Was In India For Aadhaar Card, He Joked On Twitter. Enter UIDAI

Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done. pic.twitter.com/YabfDudRZE — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 29, 2017

WE DON'T HAVE A CHOICE — Shyam Rathod (@shyamrathod_) November 29, 2017

it was spot-on though — Shyam Rathod (@shyamrathod_) November 29, 2017

That last bit was brilliant. <3 it — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) November 30, 2017

Omg hoezaaayyy last line was best "mein karta hoon 200 mein"

Kitne logg ne itne mein hi karwaaya hai — Meher (@OfficialMeher) November 29, 2017

driver ji adhaae center dead — Sunny (@saiprasad_511) November 29, 2017

That Driver ji part was killer. — Hrishikesh Sandilya (@HSrains) November 30, 2017

But couldn't apply since she's not a resident of India. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 1, 2017

LMAOOOOOOOO AADHAR GOT JOKES.... JOSE WTFFFFF HOW YOU GONNA LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT — Aditya Bhalla (@adityabhalla27) December 1, 2017

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, has returned after a two-day India trip to the city of Nizams and Biryani - Hyderabad. She was leading a 360-member American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit where she also attended a session on women leaders in the world of business. After work hours, Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an advisor to her father, enjoyed a gala dinner with PM Narendra Modi at Taj Falaknuma followed by a visit to the Golconda Fort the next day. But apart from the news headlines about the much-talked-about visit , Twitter for two days was buzzing with chatter during Ms Trump's visit to Telangana's capital city - ranging from what she wore to jokes about why she was in India at all.One such tweet by comedian Jose Covaco got a lot of attention. Overlaid with a comical voiceover, the comedian shared an edited clip of Ivanka Trump telling delegates that she's in India to get her Aadhaar card made. Spoilers: it's a joke. No offence meant."Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done," he tweeted along with the video.The hilarious parody even got UIDAI's attention that got in on the joke and said Ivanka Trump couldn't get her Aadhaar as she's not a resident of India. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is the government agency that issues Aadhaar cards to citizens.UIDAI's social media presence has been a welcome change with some of the witty tweets they've posted recently. Responding to former cricketer Virendra Sehwag's cheeky request of getting Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor an Aadhaar card because of his impressive Hindi skills, UIDAI joked , "Language no bar. Resident status is what matters."Click for more trending news