Ivanka Trump Was In India For Aadhaar Card, He Joked On Twitter. Enter UIDAI

UIDAI's got jokes!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: December 02, 2017 11:30 IST
909 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ivanka Trump Was In India For Aadhaar Card, He Joked On Twitter. Enter UIDAI

Ivanka Trump during a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, has returned after a two-day India trip to the city of Nizams and Biryani - Hyderabad. She was leading a 360-member American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit where she also attended a session on women leaders in the world of business. After work hours, Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an advisor to her father, enjoyed a gala dinner with PM Narendra Modi at Taj Falaknuma followed by a visit to the Golconda Fort the next day. But apart from the news headlines about the much-talked-about visit, Twitter for two days was buzzing with chatter during Ms Trump's visit to Telangana's capital city - ranging from what she wore to jokes about why she was in India at all.

One such tweet by comedian Jose Covaco got a lot of attention. Overlaid with a comical voiceover, the comedian shared an edited clip of Ivanka Trump telling delegates that she's in India to get her Aadhaar card made. Spoilers: it's a joke. No offence meant.

"Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done," he tweeted along with the video.

The video was retweeted over 2,000 times. Watch it till the end, it'll sure to brighten up your day.
The hilarious parody even got UIDAI's attention that got in on the joke and said Ivanka Trump couldn't get her Aadhaar as she's not a resident of India. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is the government agency that issues Aadhaar cards to citizens.
 
UIDAI's social media presence has been a welcome change with some of the witty tweets they've posted recently. Responding to former cricketer Virendra Sehwag's cheeky request of getting Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor an Aadhaar card because of his impressive Hindi skills, UIDAI joked, "Language no bar. Resident status is what matters."

Click for more trending news


Trending

Ivanka TrumpAadhaar cardIvanka Trump GES Hyderabad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................