Ivanka Trump Was In India For Aadhaar Card, He Joked On Twitter. Enter UIDAI

One such tweet by comedian Jose Covaco got a lot of attention. Overlaid with a comical voiceover, the comedian shared an edited clip of Ivanka Trump telling delegates that she's in India to get her Aadhaar card made. Spoilers: it's a joke. No offence meant.
"Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done," he tweeted along with the video.
The video was retweeted over 2,000 times. Watch it till the end, it'll sure to brighten up your day.
Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done. pic.twitter.com/YabfDudRZE— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 29, 2017
WE DON'T HAVE A CHOICE— Shyam Rathod (@shyamrathod_) November 29, 2017
it was spot-on though— Shyam Rathod (@shyamrathod_) November 29, 2017
That last bit was brilliant. <3 it— Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) November 30, 2017
Omg hoezaaayyy last line was best "mein karta hoon 200 mein"— Meher (@OfficialMeher) November 29, 2017
Kitne logg ne itne mein hi karwaaya hai
driver ji adhaae center dead— Sunny (@saiprasad_511) November 29, 2017
That Driver ji part was killer.— Hrishikesh Sandilya (@HSrains) November 30, 2017
The hilarious parody even got UIDAI's attention that got in on the joke and said Ivanka Trump couldn't get her Aadhaar as she's not a resident of India. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is the government agency that issues Aadhaar cards to citizens.
But couldn't apply since she's not a resident of India.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 1, 2017
LMAOOOOOOOO AADHAR GOT JOKES.... JOSE WTFFFFF HOW YOU GONNA LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT— Aditya Bhalla (@adityabhalla27) December 1, 2017
UIDAI's social media presence has been a welcome change with some of the witty tweets they've posted recently. Responding to former cricketer Virendra Sehwag's cheeky request of getting Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor an Aadhaar card because of his impressive Hindi skills, UIDAI joked, "Language no bar. Resident status is what matters."
