5-Course Meal For Ivanka, PM Modi At Falaknuma Palace. Here's The Menu

PM Modi hosted the lavish dinner for Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and his closest advisor, who is leading a 360-member delegation from the US to the GES or Global Entrepreneurship Summit.
Besides PM Modi and Ivanka Trump, the diners on 101 table included Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrashekaran.
The palace's team of culinary experts, led by Executive Chef Sajesh Nair, presented a five-course menu inspired by Hyderabadi, Telangana and Nizami cuisine.
Guests were served Aghaz (soup), Mezban (appetizers), Waqfa (sorbet), Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course) and Zauq-e-shahi (dessert).
The signature menu gave the guests a taste of rare Indian ingredients such as sandalwood, saffron and figs, said the palace hotel.
"Our chefs have worked tirelessly to recreate a unique dining experience from the Nizam's kitchen and we are certain to create memories for PM Modi and Ms. Trump that will last a lifetime," Ritesh Sharma, GM, Taj Falaknuma Palace told IANS.
Rare artefacts and silver decorative pieces were brought in from the Nizam's private collection at Chowmahalla Palace; while all upholstery used during the dinner was made with locally sourced fabrics such as Ikkat, Teliya and Velvet.
Ivanka Trump was welcomed with a traditional 'aarti' and lighting of the lamp ceremony. Everyone was welcomed with local 'mogras' and rose flowers.
They were served by butlers in traditional sherwanis and vibrant headgear.
The elaborate dining set up was laid out with the palace's premium collection of glassware and silverware, along with personalised menus for each guest. A gong signalled each course and a personal butler served each of the 101 diners.
Falaknuma in the city's old quarters was home to the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, who died in 1911. A decade ago, it was turned into a hotel by the Taj Group.
The grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam, expressed disappointment that the family was not invited. Najaf Ali Khan said despite several letters to Niti Aayog, which organised the summit, he received no response.
In her keynote address to the summit, Ivanka Trump praised PM Modi saying: "What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... from your childhood selling tea to election as India's Prime Minister."
She also quoted her father Donald Trump to say that "India has a true friend in the White House."
Sources say PM Modi gifted Ivanka Trump a wooden box embellished with Sadeli craft - a form of marquetry that originated in Iran and has flourished in Surat. The highly skilled craft involves fabricating geometric patterns in wood, which is traditionally used for decorating doors, windows, furniture, jewellery boxes, containers and photo frames.
(with inputs from IANS)