Ivanka Trump Visits Hyderabad's Golconda Fort On Day 2 Of Visit

Ivanka Trump missed the Charminar due to security reasons, but she did visit the 500-year-old Golconda Fort this afternoon on the second day of her India visit. She was accompanied by Ken Juster, the US ambassador to India, who later tweeted the photographs taken during the short trip. The monument on the outskirts of the city features magnificent ruins of palaces, mosques and a hilltop pavilion about a km away.The daughter of US President Donald Trump, who is in India to lead the US contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, reached the fort - close to the convention centre -- shortly after 3 pm. During her 45-minute visit, the fort was closed for tourists and police imposed restrictions on traffic in the surroundings.Ms Trump did not visit Charminar, which has become the symbol of the city, for security reasons. The fort, which had been the capital of the Qutub Shahi kingdom from 1518 to 1687, had been screened for security earlier.Ms Trump's plans had not been made public by the US Consulate for security reasons. The security personnel have recced many spots she could visit -- among them the Taramati Baradari, a historic hilltop monument, and the Quli Qutub Shahi tombs.The sightseeing trip to the fort was finalised as all security arrangements were in place there for tonight's dinner for the GES delegates, which is being hosted by the Telangana government. Ms Trump will not attend the dinner as she is flying out early.In the morning, Ivanka Trump, who is also her father's advisor, had attended a session on women leaders in business.Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Ms Trump for a gala dinner at Falaknuma, the grand palace in the Old City that was renovated and converted to a hotel by the Taj Group. The five-course meal, inspired by the Nizam's kitchen, was served at the "101 table", believed to be the longest and most opulent dinner table in the world.