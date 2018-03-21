Ivanka Trump 'Pretends' To Be A Scientist. Twitter Turns Her Pic Into A Meme

Ivanka Trump posted this picture of herself conducting a science experiment on social media

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump's #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/10md8d5tnz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

Incredible visit to Waukee APEX, a center where high paying jobs are seamlessly linked with motivated and highly skilled students. Through hands-on learning and #WorkforceDevelopment the careers of tomorrow are being created today! pic.twitter.com/QbLfdr6jkc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

Hey @IvankaTrump it's great that you like to cosplay as a scientist on Instagram but some of us are an #ActualLivingScientist. Tell us about what you're doing in this picture. I'm making a battery. #ILookLikeAnEngineerpic.twitter.com/fW5CFxLYAF — Holly aka Leia (@absolutspacegrl) March 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pitches workforce development in Iowa and visits a science and Robotics lab. #sciencing#iknowwhatiamdoingpic.twitter.com/BGkBXJvHSp — Mary Viglione (@MaryViglione) March 20, 2018

So apparently Ivanka was cosplaying as a scientist yesterday while in Iowa. What a joke. The photo ops make her look ridiculous #TuesdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/eg1aPLzldL — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) March 20, 2018

I imagine that as she did this she softly whispered to herself, "Science." pic.twitter.com/h501KJ1erh — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 20, 2018

Me: What are you gonna dress up as for Halloween, Ivanka?



Ivanka: A scientist! pic.twitter.com/J4zlXUaOK0 — MauricioGmezMontoya (@MauroGM3) March 20, 2018

Let's see: When John Kerry dressed up like a scientist, it was framed as Democrats loving science. When Ivanka Trump does it, she is dismissed with sexist "cosplay" terminology. pic.twitter.com/bqFV8WvV9h — Hank Campbell (@HankCampbell) March 20, 2018

Y'all leave Ivanka alone. She knew she wasn't a scientist when she did that photoshoot, the same way I know I'm not actually Steve Young when I put his jersey on. C'mon people! — Patrick Gray (@PatrickLGray) March 20, 2018