"It's Not Just My Story": Bengaluru CEO Says He Struggled To Afford Rent Despite Raising Rs 120 Crore

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Harsh Pokharna reflects on his financial struggles despite startup funding. He claims venture capitalists keep founders financially dependent on them. Pokharna advises founders not to feel ashamed for seeking personal liquidity.

Harsh Pokharna, the co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based OKCredit, recently shared that he was “broke” in 2019 and living paycheck by paycheck despite securing Rs 120 crore in funding for his startup. In a long LinkedIn post, the IIT graduate claimed that his story isn't unique. He blamed venture capitalists for keeping founders financially strained. He also offered advice to founders and entrepreneurs: “VCs want founders to stay poor… So if you're a founder, don't let anyone shame you into staying poor,” Mr Pokharna wrote in the post.

“Founders raising millions, and still living like college kids. Stressed about survival,” the entrepreneur wrote. He explained the reason behind this. He stated that venture capitalists often prefer founders to remain financially strained, as a founder with no money is easier to control. “A founder with money becomes dangerous,” he explained, adding that founders with money also get the confidence to “build on their own terms” and disagree with investors.

“If a founder dares to ask for a little personal liquidity to clear their loans, to finally stop living on the edge they're told they might ‘lose their hunger,'” Mr Pokharna claimed. “Meanwhile, the same VCs have no problem throwing millions at serial founders who have beach houses and retirement funds,” he added.

Further, the entrepreneur said, “Apparently, money only kills ambition when it's in your hands. Not theirs”. He then advised all founders to stand up for their rights. “Don't let anyone shame you into staying poor. Build your dream. But build your freedom too,” he wrote.

Also read | Woman Stunned After HR Asks "Illegal" Question During Job Interview. See Post

Since being shared, Mr Pokharna's post has gone viral, with several users sharing their thoughts.

“The “broke but building” phase is often glorified but the struggle is real. I've seen founders do incredible things while carrying silent financial anxiety. It doesn't just wear you out, it stops your fears and make you choose and risk to win bigger!” wrote one user.

“I've always believed that financial security doesn't dull ambition, it gives you the freedom to think clearer and build better. No founder should feel guilty for wanting peace of mind while building their dream. You can build impact and stability — it's not either-or. Thanks for calling this out so honestly,” expressed another.

“Can't agree more. Its such a taboo today if a founder tries to take a decent salary,” commented a third user. “This post is so real! The struggle of being a founder, constantly juggling financial pressures while trying to build a dream, hits hard,” said another.