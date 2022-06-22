'It's Cool, In The Gang': Otters Have Great Time In A Bucket Full Of Ice

These otters came to the facility as rescues, unable to survive alone in the wild, as per the Oregon Zoo.

An adorable video of three North American river otters is gaining traction on social media. It shows the beautiful creatures frolicking in a bucket of ice.

The video was posted on Twitter by the Oregon Zoo in Portland on June 17. It has received more than 57,000 views and over 4,000 likes on Twitter so far.

Triple rascal on the rocks plz pic.twitter.com/yiyWXpcCec — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) June 17, 2022

According to Storyful, the video shows otter named Tilly and her two adopted pups, Flora and Hobson. They are seen diving and wiggling in the ice, chomping on cubes and wrestling one another.

These animals came to the facility as rescues, unable to survive alone in the wild, according to the Oregon Zoo.

North American river otters typically reside in the Pacific Northwest and survive on fish and other marine life in lakes and rivers in the region. Storyful said that their names came from three bodies of water in Oregon: Floras Lake, Hobson Creek, and Tillamook River.

The otters are intriguing to watch, and many Twitter users posted beautiful comments on the video.

"I "otter" love your posts," said a user, while another said, "It's cool ...in the gang."

"We all need to have this much fun," commented a third one.

Otters are carnivorous mammals belong to the Lutrinae subfamily. Fish and invertebrates make up the diets of the 13 extant otter species, which are all semiaquatic, aquatic, or marine. Weasels, badgers, mink, and wolverines are all members of the Mustelidae family, which also includes weasels, badgers, mink, and wolverines.