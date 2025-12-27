Italian Woman In Dubai Makes Delivery Agent's Christmas Special With Surprise Gift

A short video showing a simple but powerful act of kindness by an Italian woman in Dubai has captured the hearts of social media users. The clip features Fabrizia Franceschetti, an Italian national, opening her door to receive a delivery. At the beginning of the video, Franceschetti greets the delivery agent with a friendly "Hello, how are you," immediately setting a light and cheerful tone.

She then asks the agent if he is celebrating Christmas. When the agent says no, the conversation takes an unexpected and emotional turn. Franceschetti opens her wallet and gives the delivery agent a Christmas tip of Rs 12,220. The agent's reaction is immediate and heartfelt. He expresses his gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much," and appears visibly surprised by the generous gesture.

As the agent prepares to leave, Franceschetti asks another simple question, "Would you like some chocolate?" She then gives him some chocolate and a bottle of water, adding further warmth and humanity to the moment.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

Social media user praised the woman for her kind gesture. One user commented, "Love it your so sweet."

Another user noted, "You just made his day, he will tell this everyone for his life and he will never forget this apartment or area whenever he passes he will once look your home with a smile."