Italian Teacher At Catholic School Caught Moonlighting On OnlyFans, Suspended

A teacher at a Catholic school for children in Italy has been suspended after she was caught moonlighting as an OnlyFans model. One of the parents recognised Elena Maraga, 29, selling her content on the adult website and informed other parents through a WhatsApp group chat and Facebook, according to a report in The Telegraph.

After receiving the complaint, the school administration took action with Ms Maraga pushing back. She argued that what she did in her free time did not harm anyone else, adding that her salary of around 1,200 euros (Rs 1.1 lakh) a month was "unsustainable".

"That's why I had already considered other careers. I know friends who earn very well. I simply thought that I'm proud of the physical results I've achieved and I like to show them off," she told Italian media.

Notably, Ms Maraga has a degree in Educational Sciences and has five years of experience working in a Catholic nursery school.

"I love teaching children, it's my calling. But I earn much more on the Internet. I opened OnlyFans a month ago, partly for fun, partly out of curiosity, partly to see if you could really earn money. In one day I get a month's salary," she added.

Amid the controversy, Italy's education ministry is preparing to chalk up a new code of ethics prohibiting teachers from appearing on adult websites. The code is likely to direct teachers to "avoid statements, images or behaviour that could damage the prestige and reputation" of their schools.

Social media reacts

As the news went viral, several social media users reacted sharply, calling out the school administration and the parent who snitched on Ms Maraga.

"What she does after hours is her business. Maybe the dad should look at himself. People in glass houses," said one user while another added: "Surely her private life has got nothing to do with anybody."

A third added: "I think it's just about ethics. If you are teacher, you have to set an example for the students."

Last year, YouTuber Zara Dar, who advocated for women in science and technology, quit her PhD programme to join OnlyFans. In a video titled "PhD dropout to OnlyFans model," Ms Dar explained her decision, stating that while it was a difficult choice, she was not particularly sad, describing her move to OnlyFans as a career switch and a gamble on her future.