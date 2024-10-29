'It Survived Combat But Not Golf': US Man Reunited With Lost Ring After 54 Years

Mr Zenert contacted Mr Lorenzo and returned ring to him at National Naval Aviation Museum.

An 82-year-old American man, David Lorenzo of Florida, has finally found his treasured US Naval Academy graduation ring after decades of searching. He misplaced it on a golf course in Pennsylvania more than 50 years ago. The Academy graduate in 1964, Lorenzo, claimed to have lost the ring while playing golf with his father at the Uniontown Country Club, which is close to Pittsburgh.

Michael Zenert, 70, who was playing golf at the same course recently, made the astounding discovery. He saw something shiny stuck in the clay, exposed following a recent shower, while strolling close to the fourth green. Zenert took action to find the ring's owner after realising its importance and eventually getting in touch with Lorenzo.

"It survived combat, but it couldn't survive my golf game," Mr Lorenzo told the Pensacola News Journal.

"I saw this shiny thing, and I thought it was a beer can tab," said Mr Zenert. "I dug it out so no one would step on it, and I saw it was a ring." He cleaned it up and saw it was a U.S. Naval Academy ring, class of 1964, with Lorenzo's name engraved on the inside.

Mr Zenert cleaned it up and saw it was a US Naval Academy ring, class of 1964, with Mr Lorenzo's name engraved on the inside.

According to Pensacola News Journal, on Friday, Zenert returned the ring to Lorenzo at the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where Lorenzo is a volunteer and also the narrator for the Tuesday Blue Angels' practices and Wednesday autograph sessions with the US Navy's elite flight demonstration team.