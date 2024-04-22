This 'Most Forgetful' Indian City Tops Uber's 'Lost and Found' Survey

Uber has revealed its annual Lost and Found index for India

Uber has revealed its annual Lost and Found index for India, shedding light on the forgetfulness trends observed across the country. For the second consecutive year, Delhi has been crowned the most forgetful city in India, according to Uber's latest report.

Most Forgetful Cities 2023

Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Hyderabad Pune

In the last year, a variety of items including phones, bags, wallets, and clothing have topped the list of items left behind in Uber cabs. Water bottles, keys, and accessories like glasses and jewellery were also part of the list. Some unique items left behind included a Ukulele, a coin collection, prasad, and a hair trimmer. Important documents like passports, bank papers, and business documents were among the items left behind by riders in their Ubers in 2023.

The recent ‘Lost and Found Index' by Uber, took into account insights and data, and enlightened riders in a fun yet informative manner about the in-app options available, should they lose or forget something during their Uber trip.

What to do when you leave something behind in your Uber?

Tap the ‘menu' icon. Select ‘your trips'. Choose the trip where you left something. Click on ‘report an issue with this trip'. Select ‘I lost an item'. Choose ‘Contact my driver about a lost item'. Enter your phone number and submit. You will get a call connecting you with your driver. Communicate and coordinate with your driver to get your item back. If you can't reach your driver, use 'in-app support' for help from Uber.

According to the index, Saturdays are when riders are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber and also during the evening hours, especially around 7 pm. Festivals, especially Diwali, are when people tend to forget their items the most in Uber.