Mumbai Tops Uber's 'Most Forgetful City' List, Riders Left Behind Ghee, Wigs

Mumbai has replaced Delhi as the most forgetful city in the country, according to Uber India's 9th Annual Lost and Found Index. It ended the National Capital's two-year run at the top.

The list, which ranks cities based on how often riders report leaving items behind in cabs, featured Pune and Bangalore in third and fourth positions. Kolkata rounded the top 5 list.

Apart from ranking cities based on their forgetfulness, Uber also revealed a quirky range of things people left behind on their rides. From wedding sarees to gold biscuits, travellers left a variety of things in cabs.

The most commonly forgotten items included bags, earphones, phones, and wallets, followed by spectacles, keys and clothing. Jet-lagged Indians also made a habit of forgetting their passports in Ubers during 2024.

Among the unique objects, a rider forgot their wedding saree, while another left behind a gold biscuit. An Uber user forgot 25 kilograms of 'cow ghee' in the cab, while another a cooking stove. A wheelchair, flute, hair wig and telescope were also on the list.

Saturdays were the most popular days for people to leave things behind, while evenings around 7 PM saw the highest number of lost belongings, according to the report. Items in red were the most forgotten, followed by those in blue and yellow.

The frequency of people forgetting things increased on festive days, with May 10 (Akshay Tritiya) and August 3 (Shivratri) standing out as especially forgetful occasions.

Among major cities, Hyderabad riders were the least likely to forget their items, the report said.

Samsung users topped the list of people forgetting their phones in the vehicle, followed by Apple and OnePlus.