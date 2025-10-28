Is Tulsi Vivah On November 2 Or 3? Check Date And Significance Of Auspicious Day

Tulsi Vivah, a sacred festival celebrating the divine union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. This year Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 2nd.

The Tulsi plant holds special religious significance in Hinduism. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in Tulsi. As per hindu calendar, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on Kartik Dwadashi of Kartik month. It is said that the Tulsi Vivah ceremony brings love, joy, and harmony to life.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date and Auspicious Timing:

Dwadashi Tithi begins: 07:31 AM, November 2, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi ends: 05:07 AM, November 3, 2025

Rituals

On this day, Goddess Tulsi is offered bangles, a saree or dupatta, and other adornments. Lord Shaligram is placed to the right of Goddess Tulsi and both are anointed with Ganga water.

Chandan (Sandalwood) is then applied to Shaligram and sindoor to Tulsi. Flowers, sweets, sugarcane, water chestnuts, and Panchamrit are offered during the puja, and lamps and incense are lit.

Rice is not offered to Lord Shaligram; therefore, sesame seeds or white sandalwood are used in its worship.

Goddess Tulsi is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, so this fast brings love, peace, and prosperity to married life. Furthermore, this day is considered highly auspicious for unmarried girls, as it increases their chances of finding a suitable life partner.