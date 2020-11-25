Today Is Dev Uthani Or Prabodhini Ekadashi: Know All About It

Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Porobodhini Ekadashi: The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Parobodhini Ekadashi. Hindu devotees observe the day and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu for a happy and prosperous life. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also known as Devutthana Ekadashi. Out of the 24 Ekadashi days in the Hindu calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is one of the most significant. On this day devotees observe day-long fast. Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the moon cycle according to the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the god who sustains life on Earth. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also considered to be auspicious for marriages. Many devotees in states of north India perform Tulsi Vivah or a ceremonial marriage of Lord Vishnu and the sacred Tulsi plant.

Tulsi Vivah or a ceremonial marriage of Lord Vishnu and the sacred Tulsi plant

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: Fasting time and rules

Ekadashi tithi began at 1:12 pm yesterday

Ekadashi tithi will end at 3:40 pm today

Parana time: 6:35 am to 8:37 am on November 26

On Parana Day Dwadashi end time: 6:16 pm, November 26

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Parana refers to the time when devotees break the fast. Fast is broken after sunrise.

Devotees who are unwell or have a medical condition should not observe fast. Food items with onions, garlic, rice, wheat, lentils and legumes are avoided. Those who opt to eat are advised only vrat food or fruits and milk. Many devotees are known to donate food or involve themselves in charity work.

According to mythology, Lord Vishnu wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi today, after four months of deep meditation, which started on Devshayani Ekadashi in the month of Ashadh.