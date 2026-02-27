Is This US Airport Banning Pyjamas? Here's The Truth

The Tampa International Airport (TPA) has caught the attention of social media after posting a message that it will "ban" travellers from wearing pyjamas on their flights. The supposed ban comes after the airport claims it successfully banned travellers from wearing popular Crocs footwear inside the premises.

"We've seen enough. We've had enough. It's time to ban pyjamas at the Tampa International Airport," TPA posted on X (formerly Twitter), declaring that the "madness stops today".

"We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life. It's time to have a difficult conversation with them. You can do this. We (and Phoebe) believe in you. The madness stops today. The movement starts now. Help Tampa International Airport become the world's first Crocs-free AND pyjama-free airport," it added

As the post went viral, a section of social media users said they would dress nicely if the airlines extended the old-school courtesy towards passengers, while others questioned what exactly constituted a pyjama.

"I'll dress nice again when we're not treated like cattle at the airport and on the plane," said one user, while another added: "Are sweat pants considered pyjamas?"

A third commented: "Flying from JFK to Tampa in pyjamas and crocs tomorrow out of pure spite."

Check The Viral Post Here:

What's The Truth?

While the post was playful in nature, the airport clarified that no such restriction has been placed and passengers are free to pick their choice of wardrobe, including pyjamas.

"Tampa International Airport regularly shares lighthearted, satirical social media content as part of our ongoing effort to engage with our followers," the airport clarified in a response to USA Today.

"Today's post about 'banning' pyjamas was another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates. We encourage our passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate our loyal followers who enjoy the online humour."