Is That Anmol Ambani's Fiancee In Tina Ambani's Family Pic?

Tina Ambani shared a family picture on Instagram.

Days after she hinted at her son's upcoming wedding, Tina Ambani set social media abuzz when she shared a family picture on Instagram. Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani, got engaged to Khrisha Shah in December, according to several media reports. While there has been no official confirmation from the Ambanis themselves, several close friends and family members had congratulated the couple last month.

As rumours of the engagement continued to swirl around, Tina Ambani shared a photo on New Year's Day which many took to be confirmation of the upcoming nuptials. The picture shows her and husband Anil along with their sons Anshul and Anmol, as well as Khrisha.

"Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy and blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear ... from our family to yours," Tina Ambani wrote while sharing the photo.

Rumours of the engagement had started after several close friends of the Ambanis had shared congratulatory messages for the couple in December. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was among those who had congratulated Anmol and Khrisha last month. He had posted a picture of the couple showing off their rings on Twitter and written, "Anmol & Krisha love and congratulations. Blessings on this togetherness [sic]."

T 4128 - Anmol & Krisha love and congratulations ❤️???? Blessings on this togetherness ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XokBW7Rt08 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021

On father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary on December 28, Tina Ambani, in an Instagram post, said he was being missed immeasurably - especially in a year when her son Anmol was "embarking on a new chapter in his life."

Before that, Tina Ambani had also shared a birthday message for Anmol on December 12 - which was also the day news of the engagement broke out. Tina Ambani's niece, Antara Motiwala Marwah, had shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of Anmol and Khrisha, while Armaan Jain, a friend of Anmol's, had also congratulated the couple, writing: "Congratulations Anmol and Krisha! Love you both."