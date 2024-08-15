'Is Staying In India Inferior?': Techie Earning Rs 1 Lakh A Month Asks, Internet Reacts

The post has amassed more than 350 upvotes. (Representative pic)

An IT engineer, earning Rs 1 Lakh a month, has sparked discussion online after asking users about his future plans. Taking to Reddit, the 23-year-old expressed that he is confused about whether to continue living in India or relocate abroad. The Redditor also explained that seeing visuals that capture the lives of his friends living outside the country makes him feel "inferior". "This is an IT employee from India who is 23 and earns approximately 1 lakh per month. I think I earn pretty well but I still have an inferior feeling in myself that I'm not doing well," the user wrote.

"This is because i see my friends doing higher studies in abroad and their stories and posts makes me jelous to be honest. Is staying in india inferior to settling in abroad," he asked on Reddit. The user further expressed his thoughts on how he feels about the entire situation. "If i wish i can study well and jump to a high paying job in india and im pretty confident ill do it . Still i feel i wont get the infrastructure or the standard or living i will get in abroad," he said.

"So my question is , is it like bad or is it like im not doing good just because im in india . I dont wish to go to other countries and study leaving a good job and all other things here but the social pressure is making me feel inferior. I dont know if i put up the right words but still i would like to get a reply in all perspectives," the Reddit user concluded.

The post was shared just a few days back. Since then, it has amassed more than 350 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"Social media is designed to give you fomo... Jealousy is the bread and butter of insta... Do a Risk analysis and you might figure out if its really worth it for you... Higher studies abroad do have their own benifits but they come at a significant cost... Everyone wants to show off and hide the struggles," wrote one user.

Also Read | "Education No More Affordable:" Bengaluru Man Reacts To ₹ 3.7 Lakh Kindergarten Fee

"Standard of living I get, but going abroad just because your friends are posting on Instagram is lame to be honest," commented another.

"At least ur close to your family, and earning 1lakh is great, ur already earning someone's dream salary, and moving abroad coz of friends stories and all is not a good idea," expressed a third user.

"Try getting a job directly without going through a master's program. Regardless of the pay (although you'll likely save more in absolute terms), it's still better to experience foreign countries, especially while you're at your peak physically," suggested fourth.