'Is He Facing The Camera Or Building?': Viral Video Confuses Millions

A video of a man on a swing has baffled many.

It's a debate the likes of which have seldom been seen since the famous dress of 2015. A video that has gone viral online has left millions arguing about what is actually going on in it. The video shows a man swinging in the snow, and people can't decide whether he is facing the camera or away from it.

According to Metro News, the video was posted to TikTok on December 21. From there, it made its way to microblogging platform Twitter, where it has collected at least 18 million views.

"I'm losing my mind. Can someone tell me which way he's facing," wrote one Twitter user while sharing the video. The video has been viewed over 15 million times.

Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he's facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

"I see him facing the building. What do you see?" another asked. Their video has collected another 3.2 million views on Twitter.

y'all i'm really getting into a fight with my mom over this. i see him facing the building what do you see??? pic.twitter.com/iY2theolBS — 234 days 🌻 (@SUNFLOWERSWlFT) December 21, 2019

The video has sharply divided people on whether the man on the swing is facing the camera or the building. Helpful diagrams have been created by people arguing for their side, but the debate continues to rage.

I've never been more confused in my life pic.twitter.com/xRP8msZxWb — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 22, 2019

He's definitely not facing the building because his body can't just go through the bar like that pic.twitter.com/2dau0UKLh2 — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

I can't draw lol but they are literally facing the camera otherwise it wouldn't make sense...the construction of the swing makes only sense that way??? pic.twitter.com/qJGVUrJbQO — Lotte // HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOUIS (@l_tpwk) December 21, 2019

His shoes are pointing towards the building tho and you can see the hood in the back — Michelle Grossman (@MichelleG459) December 22, 2019

This isn't the first time an optical illusion video has baffled the Internet. In July, a video of traffic 'disappearing' from a bridge had left many confused.

Which way do you think the man on the swing is facing? Let us know using the comments section.